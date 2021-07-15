PM Narendra Modi address to the nation on World Youth Skills Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today, July 15, 2021, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. In his address, the Prime Minister said, "Skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national need, a huge foundation for self-reliant India.We have to give impetus to the Skill India mission anew by adding full strength to the new institutions that have been built in the last 6 years.

This address of PM was organized on the occasion of 6th anniversary of Skill India Mission.Sharing the information in his address, the PM said that under the Skill India Mission, 1.25 crore youth have been trained so far."Today it is important that learning does not stop with your earning.There is so much demand for skills in the world today and the one who is skilled will grow.This applies to individuals as well, and to the country as well," the PM said in his address.

On the other hand, about 75 new public education institutions are also to be announced on this occasion of PM's address.During this, along with the announcement of 75 newly approved JSS, a portal for JSS is to be launched in virtual mode. After this an agreement is to be signed between Jan Shikshan Sansthan and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).These Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS) help in providing vocational skill training conducted at minimum cost and infrastructure to many beneficiaries.

The blended learning courses are to be announced today through the release of a booklet keeping in mind the youth of the country.After this, the syllabus of 57 industry new courses will be started by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and the toppers are to be honored from the DGT academic session 2018-20.

The efforts of the government in the direction of skill development are being done collaboratively.Apart from the MoU between JSS and NIOS, another MoU is to be signed between National Council of Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and DigiLocker.

Many dignitaries will be present on this occasion, such as- A. M. Naik, Chairman, National Skill Development Corporation and Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro Limited; Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.The Video messages of Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister and skill development ministers of various states have also been given.