PM Narendra Modi calls first batch of Agniveers as pioneers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the first batch of Agniveers of the three services, who have commenced their basic training, via video conferencing, calling them pioneers of the scheme.

He congratulated the Agniveers and said that "this transformative policy will be a game changer in strengthening our Armed Forces and making them future ready for the challenges that lie ahead".

The prime minister affirmed that the young Agniveers will make the Armed Forces more youthful and tech savvy.

Modi exhorted the Agniveers to remain curious about learning new things while simultaneously working on bettering their skills in the fields of their choice.

The prime minister said that in the 21st century, the way wars are fought is changing. Discussing the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in our Armed Forces.