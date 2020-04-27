PM Narendra Modi discussing on lockdown exit plan with CMs

The Chief Ministers of some states suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue the lockdown beyond May 3, during a video conference on Monday. This is the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers in the last one and a half month, on the containment of ever spreading pandemic COVID-19, in India.

The Prime Minister has been discussing and taking the views of Chief Ministers on the status of the COVID19 positive cases and the problems during the lockdown.

On the other hand, the Chief Ministers also requested the Prime Minister to help the States in overcoming the financial problems, which emerged due to lockdown. In India, the second spell of lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. But, the central government gave certain relaxations to the industries, agriculture and other activities in order to protect the economy from total collapse.

The Chief Ministers also suggested the union government to ensure the stranded people in different states must reach their respective States.

Some of the Chief Ministers suggested the phased manner exit plan for the lockdown. Majority of CMs raised the financial burden on the governments.