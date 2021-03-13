PM Narendra Modi launches Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event. The mahotsav will continue till August 15, 2023. India will celebrate the 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022.

The mahotsav was launched on March 12 to commemorate 91 years of the Dandi March. A 25-day long march was also flagged off by Modi as a tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi-led Dandi March.

"Today is the first day of the Amrut Mahotsav of independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will run till 15th August 2023," said the PM.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. "During #AmritMahotsav the country will not only remember every important moment of its freedom movement but will also move ahead with new energy to build the future," wrote Modi on the visitors' book at the ashram.

He then attended a cultural programme at Abhay Ghat where he launched the Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. The mahotsav is a series of events that commemorates India's 75 years of independence.

The mahotsav is being launched from places that were major centres of India's freedom struggle, including Sabarmati Ashram, Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, etc.

The PM has also launched a website for Amrut Mahotsav as well as an 'Atmanirbhar Incubator' that seeks to support around 40,000 families involved in traditional craft.

"Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and Resolves at 75 - these five pillars will inspire the country to move forward," said the PM at the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav signifies the elixir of energy of freedom, inspiration from freedom fighters, new ideas, new resolutions and self-reliance. "Salt has never been valued by its cost in our country. Salt here means honesty. Salt means faith. Salt means loyalty," he said.

