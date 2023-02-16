PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate National Tribal Festival At Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the imaugration of "Aadi Mahotsav," the enormous National Tribal Festival. The inaugration of the mega National Tribal Festival took place at 10:30 AM at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. This is part of an initiative to promote tribal culture on a national scale. The Mahotsav honours the spirit of traditional art, crafts, gastronomy, trade, and tribal culture. This year, it will be held from February 16 to February 27.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he has been in the forefront of efforts to improve the welfare of the nation's tribal population while also paying appropriate recognition to their contributions to the expansion and development of the nation.

The Aadi Mahotsav is an annual event sponsored by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED). In more than 200 stalls at the location, the event will highlight the rich and varied heritage of tribes from all around the nation. At the Mahotsav, almost 1000 tribal artisans will take part. The statement explained that in addition to the normal attractions like handicrafts, handloom, ceramics, jewellery, etc., the Mahotsav would place a special emphasis on exhibiting Shree Anna grown by tribal people because 2023 is being observed as the International Year of Millets.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, PM Modi opened the 14th iteration of Air India 2023, the biggest aero show in Asia. The five-day event will be centred on showcasing homegrown tools and technologies and forming alliances with foreign businesses.