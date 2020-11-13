PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Two Ayurveda Institutes In Rajasthan And Gujarat Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two Ayurvedic institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on the 5th Ayurveda Day on Friday.

PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and wrote on Twitter, "Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, I will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!"

The inauguration of the above two institutions by the Prime Minister will be streamed on the MyGov platform from 10:30 am.

"The Prime Minister will dedicate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day today. These are the Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Both the institutes are premier institutions of Ayurveda in the country. The former has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of the Parliament, and the latter that of an Institution Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission," as per an official statement.

Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras).