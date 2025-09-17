Live
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Leaders Across Parties Extend Birthday Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17. Leaders from the Centre and Opposition wished him on his birthday, praising his leadership and extending wishes for his good health.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17, leaders from across the political spectrum extended greetings, praising his leadership and wishing him good health.
Modi was born in 1950.
It is not just politicians taking to social media to wish the PM a happy birthday; citizens of India are flooding the platform with wishes.
