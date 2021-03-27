Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Narendra Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time

Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went from Delhi to Dhaka on a new custom-made VVIP aircraft, using it for the first time on a foreign journey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went from Delhi to Dhaka on a new custom-made VVIP aircraft, using it for the first time on a foreign journey. The B777 aircraft, which has registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year.

The aircraft, which has call sign AI1 or Air India One, departed from Delhi around 8 am and landed at the Dhaka airport around 10.30 am on Friday, government officials said.

Another custom-made B777 aircraft, with registration number VT-ALV, was also delivered by the American aircraft giant to the Indian government in October last year.

Both custom-made planes are to fly only President, Vice President and Prime Minister of the country. These two aircraft were part of Air India's commercial fleet for a few months in 2018 before they were sent back to Boeing for retrofitting for VVIP travel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X