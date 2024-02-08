PM outlines vision for 'Modi 3.0'

New Delhi: Confident of securing a massive majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined his vision for his next five-year term saying the Modi 3.0 government will put all its might to strengthen the foundation of 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed nation.

Coming down heavily on previous Congress-led governments of mismanagement of the economy, Modi told Rajya Sabha his government in the past 10 years has worked for development of all sections of society. He said India has moved out of 'Fragile Five' during the Congress-led UPA government to be among the top five economies of the world. "Sabka saath is not a slogan, it is Modi's guarantee," the prime minister said in his spirited 90-minute reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

The government, he said, aims to make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of Independence. "Vikshit Bharat is not a word play, but it is our commitment...," Modi said while outlining an ambitious roadmap for the next five years.

The Modi government is completing its second five-year term and next general elections are due in April-May. "Third term of our government is not far away. Some people call it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will put its all might to strengthen foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'," the prime minister said.

Elaborating on his vision for the next five years, Modi said all flagships programmes, like PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojna, free ration, Auyshman Bharat, and cheaper medicines (Jan Aushadhi Kendra), will continue. He said India will witness many fold increase in number of doctors as well as medical colleges.

The prime minister said the medical treatment will become more accessible and cheaper. He promised to cover the entire nation with piped gas network, tap water in poor households, and no power bill through use of solar power.



Modi said India will see more startups, one lakh unicorns, record number of patents, best universities, greater participation in international sports, transformation in public transportation, and bullet trains. In Modi 3.0, the prime minister said, India will be extensively using AI, nano-fertilizers, green technologies, natural farming, and supper food. He said India will make remarkable progress in the semiconductors sector, electronic goods, and green hydrogen.