PM podcast with AI researcher today

New Delhi: The ‘human side’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have left AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman in awe even as PM Modi informed his followers about the scheduled release of the three-hour dialogue.

“It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!” wrote PM Modi about the podcast that will be released at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Earlier, Fridman wrote on social media platform X, “I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow.”