PM Promises Nava Punjab Ahead Of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aiming to form a double-engine government in the state of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering in Jalandhar stating that a 'Nava Punjab' will be built and in the next five years the government will lead to development and change. Punjab will be going to the polls in a single phase on February 20th.

Taking a dig amid security concerns, PM Modi said, "I wanted to go to Jalandhar's Devi Talab temple to have darshan but the police here have raised their hands. This is the condition of the administration in Punjab. Guru Nanak Dev ji gave the message – know only one caste of Manas (Man). BJP works on these ideals."

Last month, Modi's convoy came to a halt on a flyover in Firozpur, Punjab, which was labelled as a major relapse in the security of the Prime Minister. Expressing his ties to the state, PM Modi said that Punjab had fed him food while he worked in the regions as a mere BJP worker.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi said that one can see the work he has done in the country over the years. He also added that a New India will be made when 'New Punjab' will be formed in this decade.

"Punjab is no longer with the partition-politics… Punjab will now give a chance to the BJP-led alliance. Punjab is a land which has given direction to the country, has given courage to the country…. Punjab is in need of such a government which works seriously for the security of the country. The history of Congress is a witness. It can never work for Punjab. And whoever wants to work will face numerous hurdles ahead of them," PM Modi said while taking a swipe at Congress.

"We strengthen the border of the country, give authority to the army, respect them. While some people raise questions on the martyrdom of the army. Entire Punjab is witness formed an SIT for investigation into the Sikh riots of 1984, helped its victims, but Congress gave big posts to the accused of riots in the party. Always have a job of sprinkling salt on your wounds. Congress is in possession of one family," he added.