PM slams Cong for 'callously giving away' island to Lanka

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for "callously" giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Modi, sharing a news article which gave a detailed account of events that led to Sri Lanka overtaking the island, wrote on X that the Congress party can't be trusted.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress," he wrote on X.