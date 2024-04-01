  • Menu
PM slams Cong for 'callously giving away' island to Lanka

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for "callously" giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s.

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for "callously" giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Modi, sharing a news article which gave a detailed account of events that led to Sri Lanka overtaking the island, wrote on X that the Congress party can't be trusted.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress," he wrote on X.

