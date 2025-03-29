PM takes part in Studio Ghibli trend, posts pics with Trump

New Delhi: The Union government on Friday released a series of Studio Ghibli-style portraits of Narendra Modi, as the Prime Minister joined the viral trend of generating animated versions of images using Artificial Intelligence.

"Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes," the government said on X, as it shared 12 Ghibli-style portraits of Modi. The government shared a Ghibli-style recreation of the Prime Minister's meetings with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

It also released a Ghibli-style version of Modi's photo with the Tricolour, in an Indian Army uniform, with the 'Sengol' that was installed in the new Parliament in 2023 and in front of an idol of Ram Lalla.

It also recreated Modi's photos taken next to a Vande Bharat train, of a sortie on a Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft in 2023, his visit to the Maldives and participating in a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A Ghibli art, pioneered by the Japanese studio, refers to images which feature pastel and muted colour palettes and elaborate details. The AI-generated art is taking over the internet, with social media feeds flooded with stunning and dreamlike images. From fantasy landscapes to characters with expressive eyes, these AI-crafted visuals beautifully capture the essence of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's films.

Open AI's latest update to ChatGPT helps to replicate images into the Ghibli style. The artwork has taken over the internet, flooding social media with stunning and dreamlike images. As people reimagine themselves in the Studio Ghibli world, an old video of its co-founder Hayao Miyazaki saying AI-generated animation was an "insult to life itself" has gone viral.