PM to attend ‘Sewa Parv’ in Berhampur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed secretaries of various departments to ensure a flawless arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on September 27, according to an official statement.

Besides attending the national-level “Sewa Parv” programme in Berhampur, the Prime Minister will unveil several welfare projects from Odisha, an official release issued by the CMO on Friday stated.

Sewa Parv is a national initiative to celebrate the spirit of Seva (service) as the truest form of patriotism, contributing to the end goal of Viksit Bharat. During a meeting, Majhi asked the departments to make the Prime Minister’s visit a success and ensure proper security arrangements, public participation and smooth execution of the programme.

Deployment of security forces and other issues related to Modi’s visit were also discussed at the meeting. The projects to be launched by Modi include capacity expansion of eight IITs in the country, doubling of Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur railway lines, inauguration of Sambalpur-Sarla flyover, launch of countrywide indigenous 4G network services by BSNL, and declaration of world-class super speciality status to State hospitals, it said.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Rangeilunda near Berhampur to attend the national-level ‘Sewa Parv’ programme at 11 am.