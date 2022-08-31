PM to reach Kerala on Thursday, will commission INS Vikrant

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will lay the foundation stone of Kochi Metro's second phase and also commission Indian Navy's first indigenously-designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Modi, on Thursday, will also also inaugurate the Kochi Metro's phase 1A's first stretch from SN junction to Vadakkekotta.

The proposed Phase 2 corridor of Kochi Metro Rail Project will cover 11.2 km and will have 11 stations.

Phase 1 extension is the first stretch of work directly taken up by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. With the inauguration of Phase 1A, Kochi Metro will cover a distance of 27 km with 24 stations.

It was Modi himself who inaugurated the first phase of the state's first metro here in 2017.

Modi on Thursday will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birth place Adi Shankaracharaya at the Kalady village, near the Cochin airport.

He will spend the night here and on Friday will commission the INS Vikrant.