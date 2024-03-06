Live
- Film producer Chintapalli Rama Rao joins BJP
- BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost
- BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
- BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat
Just In
PM to unveil India's 1st underwater metro today
Highlights
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on Wednesday. The tunnel, constructed beneath Kolkata's Hooghly River, will establish a connection between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.
