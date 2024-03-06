  • Menu
PM to unveil India's 1st underwater metro today

PM to unveil Indias 1st underwater metro today
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on Wednesday. The tunnel, constructed beneath Kolkata's Hooghly River, will establish a connection between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

