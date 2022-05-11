PM to virtually address 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Gujarat on 4 govt schemes achieving 100% coverage

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Bharuch, Gujarat on Thursday (May 12) to celebrate the feat of the four state government schemes in the district achieving 100 per cent coverage.

In a statement the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the district administration of Bharuch carried out 'Utkarsh Initiative' drive from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

"A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes viz. Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana and Rashtriy Kutumb Sahay Yojana," the PMO said.

During the drive, taluka-wise Whatsapp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme.

"Utkarsh camps were organised in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district, wherein applicants who provided necessary documents were given on the spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive," the PMO added.