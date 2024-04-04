PM Vishwakarma loan scheme: Features, How to Apply Online

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: What is it?

The Central Government has just introduced the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Its goal is to give craftspeople and artisans financial support. The unorganized sector's workforce will benefit from this Rs 13000 crore program by developing their abilities. Artists can apply for loans under this program up to Rs 3 lacs at extremely low-interest rates. In addition, stipends, unique identification, and skill-training programs are provided to registered Vishwakarma workers.

Carpentry, boat building, armory, blacksmithing, tool making, locksmithing, goldsmithing, pottery, sculpture, stone carving, cobbling, masonry, basket weaving, doll and toy making, barbering, garland making, laundry, tailoring, and fishing net making are among the eighteen careers covered by the system. These knowledgeable people, known as "Vishwakarma," will profit from the program's offerings.

How to apply online for PM Vishwaka﻿rma Yojana

Step 1: Go to the official website

Just open the direct link of PM Vishwakarma Yojana Official website

Step 2: Go to CSC Login

From the Login dropdown menu, select CSC login, and further select CSC View E-Shram Data Option

Step 3: Login

CSC users can find the registered applicant details.

Step 4: E-Shram Registered applicant

To register artisans in the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the CSC user needs to select the CSC register artisan option from the login drop-down

Step 5: Identify the registered applicants

Now you can contact them and make them registered under PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Step 6: CSC-Register Artisans

Step 7: Further, select No and click on continue

So by selecting No Option: Is there any government employee within your family?' and 'Have you availed credit/loan facility under similar schemes of central government or state government for self-employment/business development, e.g. PMEGP, PM SVANidhi, Mudra in the past 5 years?' and click on ‘Continue’ button.

Step 8: Enter Aadhar Details

Enter the Aadhar details of the applicant with a registered mobile number. And complete Aadhar authentication using biometrics.

Step 9: Accept Declaration

In the next step accept the declaration, terms, and conditions.

Step 10: Click on Submit

At last enter all the required information, and click on the submit button.

Skill Advancement under the Vishwakarma scheme

Tool kit incentive: Get electronic coupons up to ₹15,000 to purchase the tools and supplies required for their specific trades.

Financial assistance: Take advantage of "Enterprise Development Loans," which are collateral-free and have a maximum amount of ₹3 lakhs. The loans are paid back in two payments of ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakhs, at a discounted interest rate of 5%.

Reward yourself with Re 1 for every digital transaction, up to a monthly limit of 100. This incentive promotes the usage of cashless transactions.

Support for promotion: The National Committee for Marketing (NCM) can help with branding, marketing, e-commerce connectivity, trade shows, advertising, publicity, and quality certification, among other things.

