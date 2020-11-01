PM Modi slams Opposition over Pulwama attack

Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at Opposition parties for their stand on the Pulwama attack last year, saying the Pakistan minister's revelations earlier this week in that country's parliament had exposed the opposition's real face.

"Today when I was watching the parade of officers, an image emerged in my mind... this image was of Pulwama attack. The country can never forget that when India was mourning the death of its sons... some people were not a part of that grief. They were looking for selfish gain in the Pulwama attack".

He said the country can never forget what sort of comments were made at that time, adding that when the attack took place, politics of selfishness and ego peak. "In the past few days, news has emerged from the neighbouring country...The way they admitted to the attack in their parliament, it has revealed the true face (of those denying the attack). The new lows they touched for political interest...the politics after Pulwama attack is a huge example of that," he said.

The Prime Minister appealed to these groups in the interest of the country's security to not indulge in such politics and act in the interest of enemies.