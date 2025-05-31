Live
- DMK to formally launch party‘s 2026 Assembly election campaign from Madurai tomorrow
- Kannada activist booked for burning posters of Kamal Haasan
- Five killed, six injured in tragic road accident in UP’s Hardoi
- Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Exclusive Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and AIoT Products
- Bengaluru among global tech powerhouses, says CBRE report
- Nadda in Jaipur today to launch schemes for enhancing women's education, financial security
- Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men
- Court grants permission to Darshan for foreign travel
- One killed, thirteen injured in a road accident in Gachibowli
- Advanced endoscopic procedure to treat oesophagealtumour
Police arrest 38 Bangladeshis
New Delhi: In a coordinated operation, the North West District of Delhi Police apprehended 38 Bangladeshi nationals from different areas of Delhi....
New Delhi: In a coordinated operation, the North West District of Delhi Police apprehended 38 Bangladeshi nationals from different areas of Delhi. These individuals, including women and children, had previously resided in Nuh and came to Delhi via Bihar, Delhi Police said.
According to officials, the arrested individuals had previously been residing in Nuh and later travelled through Bihar before reaching Delhi. As per police sources, these Bangladeshi nationals initially attempted to settle in Bihar but failed to establish any connections or find suitable means of livelihood there.
Consequently, they moved to Delhi, where they began working in factories and residing in unauthorised settlements. The arrested group includes women and children, and all individuals are reported to be illegal immigrants without valid documents.