Police arrest two accused after public pressure

Police arrest two accused after public pressure
Dhenkanal: After mounting pressure, Dhenkanal Town Police arrested two persons under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday. ...

Dhenkanal: After mounting pressure, Dhenkanal Town Police arrested two persons under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday. According to reports, family of Kholana Sethi was celebrating the birthday of Chinmaya Sethi (25) by using loud speaker and playing high decibel music. Gagan Behera and Jitu Behera objected to the high decibel music and asked them to lower the volume. In a fit of rage, Gagan and Jitu assaulted them. Kholana’s husband Dasarathi was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted in district hospital.

Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack. He succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The incident had taken place on December 25 night. An FIR was registered at Town Police station but no one was arrested for days together. After Dasarathi’s death, relatives and locals placed his body in front of Town Police on Tuesday evening protesting against police inaction. The agitation was called off after the police officers assured them that action will be taken against the accused.

Talking to mediapersons on Wednesday, IIC Rajendra Mohapatra said Gagan Behera surrendered before court. Police arrested the other accused Jitendra Kumar Behera on Wednesday. When asked about the delay in arresting the accused, SDPO Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan said the two persons were absconding.

