Live
- Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TVs Set to Launch Soon: What to Expect
- Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint
- Aug to Nov festive season expected to see sales of Rs 4 lakh crore: CAIT
- 629 killed, 266 injured in landslides across Myanmar over past 10 years
- Ongoing conflict among MahaYuti partners may escalate into fight during seat-sharing: Sanjay Raut
- Bihar govt asks police to take quick & firm action on doctors' complaints
- Haryana Governor and Telangana CM Invite Public to Alai Balai Program for Dussehra
- Lionel Messi dropped from Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
- Indian badminton players Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod ousted in first round at Japan Open
Just In
Police ban use of DJ during Ganesh Puja
Bhubaneswar: The police have banned use of disc jockeys (DJ) during Ganesh Puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.The Ganesh puja will be...
Bhubaneswar: The police have banned use of disc jockeys (DJ) during Ganesh Puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.The Ganesh puja will be celebrated on September 7
Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said this after holding a meeting with the puja organisers in Cuttack. Similarly, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh held another such meeting here on Sunday.
In both the meetings, the organisers have been asked not to use DJ music during the puja, including idol immersion processions.The idol immersion ceremony in Cuttack is scheduled for September 15, 22 and 29. The puja committees have been asked to seek prior permission from the local police station seven days before the ceremony, he said.Similarly, the puja committees in Bhubaneswar will hold the immersion processions on September 8, 11 and 15, said DCP Singh.
The Ganesh puja committees have been asked not to play DJ music and install CCTVs in their pandals, he said, adding, “We have directed them to use traditional musical instruments instead of DJs during the procession.”Strict action will be taken for forcible collection of donations from the people, he warned. The police will deploy adequate number of security personnel in the capital city to regulate traffic during the puja.
However, the DJ owners opposed the move and said the ban order will affect their livelihood in the upcoming festival season.