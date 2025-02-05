Police books CM for MCC 'violation'

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said. Police said Atishi was with AAP supporters who allegedly obstructed an officer from doing his duty at Fateh Singh Marg.

Two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable, they said. "We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police official.

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

The official X handle of DCP (Southeast) posted, "On Tuesday, at 12.59 am, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. Head Constable Kaushal Pal responded and began videography. AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted him." Atishi took to X to slam the Election Commission for the police case against her.