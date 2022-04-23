Police to conduct bone ossification test of juvenile in Jahangirpuri case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is preparing to conduct a bone ossification test of a minor who had been apprehended in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, according to sources.

The Delhi Police will have to move a plea at the Rohini court for permission to conduct the test as it is mandatory.

The sources said that the juvenile might have played a trick to save himself from going to jail and hence they want to conduct the test.

"We had shown him as an adult and filled his arresting memo. Later he claimed that he was a juvenile. His family reached the court and submitted documents of his to prove that he was minor. After the order of the court, the accused was sent to JJB. Later, theJJB sent him to a child observation home," the police said.

Now the police has decided to go to court for the test to determine his real age.

Not only this, his documents will also be examined.

If documents are found forged, a separate case of fraud will be lodged against the family.