Policeman dragged on bonnet in Punjab amid lockdown

Jalandhar: A policeman in Punjab was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a minute on Saturday morning after a team of cops tried to stop the driver -a 20-year-old man - at a Jalandhar checkpost amid a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state police have filed a case of attempt to murder against the young man, identified as Anmol Mehmi, who was driving the black Ertiga, and his father Parminder Kumar, the vehicle owner. This is the second such incident from the state after the lockdown began on March 25; a cop's hand was chopped off last month by a group trying to defy the shutdown.

A shocking 90-second clip from Jalandhar shows the policeman - Assistant Sub-inspector Mulkh Raj - holding on to the bonnet of the moving car, screaming in anxiety, as the accused continues to drive. Some men stunned with the youth's disregard for law and order run behind the vehicle, trying to help the policeman.