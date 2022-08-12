Policeman injured in J&K terror attack

Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO) was injured in a militant attack on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police said the militants fired at SPO Ghulam Qadir from a close range in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

"He was shifted in an injured condition to Bijbehara hospital where attending doctors described his condition as critical. He is posted in police station Bijbehara town.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.