Porsche case: Fadnavis defends Pune Police Commissioner

Mumbai: Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Friday defended Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar in the Porsche hit-and-run matter, saying there was no need to take any action against the senior official as he has taken a pro-active stand in dealing with the case. Fadnavis, however, announced in the Assembly that a probe will be conducted into the alleged rate card prevalent in Pune for the functioning of illegal and unauthorised pubs, open-terrace hotels and bars.

Besides, he also ordered an inquiry to check if an alleged nexus between the RTO officers and the family of the 17-year-old minor was involved in any manner in the Porsche car case. Fadnavis said this while replying to Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu and questions raised by Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, former home minister Anil Deshmukh, Nana Patole and others.