Poshan Pakhwada 2025: A Campaign for Better Nutrition

Poshan Pakhwada is a special event to raise awareness about good nutrition. It is part of a program called Poshan Abhiyaan, which aims to improve the health of mothers and children in India. This year, Poshan Pakhwada is happening from April 8 to April 23, 2025.

Why the First 1,000 Days Matter

The first 1,000 days of a child’s life, from pregnancy to the age of 2, are very important. During this time, the child grows quickly, and it’s crucial to provide proper nutrition and care. Poshan Pakhwada 2025 focuses on educating families about how to care for mothers and babies during these early days.

How Technology is Helping

A tool called the Poshan Tracker helps Anganwadi workers track the health and growth of children in real-time. It is an app that makes it easier for workers to monitor children’s nutrition. Now, families can also use the Poshan Tracker Web App to register themselves and keep track of their health progress.

Fighting Malnutrition

Poshan Pakhwada 2025 is all about improving health through nutrition education. Some activities include:

Teaching people to eat a balanced diet.

Promoting healthy eating habits.

Encouraging families to drink 8 glasses of water every day.

Making sure pregnant mothers and children get proper nutrition.

What is Malnutrition?

Malnutrition means not getting the right amount of food, either by eating too little or eating unhealthy foods. It's not just about under-eating, but also eating too much junk food. Poshan Pakhwada is also focusing on childhood obesity—when children become overweight because of unhealthy eating.

Community Help with CMAM

The CMAM protocol helps workers spot malnutrition in children early. It gives them a step-by-step guide on how to take care of children who are not getting enough nutrition. By training workers, Poshan Pakhwada aims to help children grow healthier and stronger.

Fighting Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is becoming a problem in India. Many children eat unhealthy food, like chips, chocolates, and sugary drinks. To fight this, Poshan Pakhwada encourages schools to serve healthy snacks and encourage physical activity.