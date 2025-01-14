Pradhan visits Kapilash temple

Live
Dhenkanal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at the historic 12th century Kapilash temple during his visit to Dhenkanal on Saturday. He held a meeting with temple and district administrations focusing on the development of this historical site.
Pradhan sought suggestions from the sevayats for the development of temples by ensuring the protection of its natural and forest resources, enhancing tourism and making proper arrangements for devotees within the temple premises.
Pradhan visited Chandrasekhar temple and Maa Parbati temple and discussed development plans with Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Debottar management staff and priests. The district administration briefed the minister about the ongoing works.
Kapilash Surukshya Parishad submitted 11-point charter of demands to Pradhan. The demands include renovation of Parbati temple and construction of protection wall. It also sought ropeway project in Kapilash, solar electrification in Kapilash up to Dev Sabha and 200-bed Dharmasala for devotees.
Dhenkanal MP Rudranarayan Pany, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak and Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena were present.