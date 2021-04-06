Prakash Javedkar met US special Climate Envoy John Kerry to discuss on climate change issue 

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar met US President Joe Biden's Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed various matters, including climate finance, joint research and cooperation. Javadekar represented the eight-member Indian party in the meeting, Javadekar tweeted, "There was a fruitful dialogue with John Kerry, the US President's Special Envoy for Climate. We discussed many matters including climate finance, joint research and cooperation."

A seven-member US delegation attended the talks with Kerry, an Environment Ministry official said. Kerry has come to India on a 4-day visit from April 5 to April 8, during which he will meet representatives of the central government, the private sector and various NGOs.This is Kerry's first visit as Special Envoy to the US President for Climate Change related matters. The US Biden administration rejoined the Paris Agreement in January.

The purpose of this visit is "Netao ka shikhar samelan" ( Leaders Summit ) to be held on 22 April and 23 April for the purpose of talks on tackling climate change And to discuss climate ambitions before the United Nations Climate Change Conference - COP 26 to be held later this year.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the 'Leaders' Summit'. The purpose of this summit is to underline the economic benefits and importance of taking concrete steps to tackle climate change. Biden will host a two-day climate summit of world leaders on Earth Day from 22 April. Modi and Biden will join together at a digital summit for the second time after the quad meeting held last month.