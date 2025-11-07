Prashant Kishor Attributes Bihar's Record Turnout To Two Key Factors

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor explained the historic voter turnout in the initial phase of the Bihar assembly elections—the highest since India's Independence—by pointing to two main reasons. The founder of the Jan Suraaj Party believes the surge in voting reflects a growing public desire for political change and was significantly boosted by the unexpected participation of migrant workers who returned to the state for the festive season. Kishor is optimistic that this increased turnout will positively influence his newly formed party's performance, as Jan Suraaj makes its electoral debut in Bihar.