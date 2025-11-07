  • Menu
Prashant Kishor Attributes Bihar's Record Turnout To Two Key Factors

  • Prashant Kishor identifies a public desire for change and the participation of returning migrant workers as the two reasons for Bihar's unprecedented assembly election turnout.
  • The Jan Suraaj party founder hopes this record voting will benefit his new party.

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor explained the historic voter turnout in the initial phase of the Bihar assembly elections—the highest since India's Independence—by pointing to two main reasons. The founder of the Jan Suraaj Party believes the surge in voting reflects a growing public desire for political change and was significantly boosted by the unexpected participation of migrant workers who returned to the state for the festive season. Kishor is optimistic that this increased turnout will positively influence his newly formed party's performance, as Jan Suraaj makes its electoral debut in Bihar.
