Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Murmu welcomed at Indore

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after she landed at Indore airport on Tuesday.

The President arrived here to address the Indian diaspora on the occasion of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The President will facilitate over 50 overseas Indian and firms for their achievements, and building a better relationship between India and foreign countries.





Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Indore. The President will attend the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. pic.twitter.com/YB1fJ5zJy7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 10, 2023

According to the organising team of Madhya Pradesh government, over 3500 delegates from different countries, including, the US and the UK were received in Indore for three days of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that started on January 8.

The President is scheduled to attend several programmes including meeting with delegates arrived from overseas nations. Murmu will also attend a welcoming meeting for Suriname Republic President Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and Guyana Republic President Mod. Irfan Ali.





Addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore. The Indian diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world. https://t.co/gQE1KYZIze — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

This year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention comes at a crucial point in India's history. In this Amrit Kaal, the role of our diaspora will be even more important. pic.twitter.com/Se86wJf1Cb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the formal inaugural session on Monday reminding that - Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is held after every two years but this time it is being organised after a gap of four years - due to the Covid pandemic.