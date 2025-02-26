Prayagraj Police alert on Mahashivratri, Tight security of devotees and traffic arrangements put in place

Prayagraj: Given the Mahashivratri festival, Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba and Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj inspected the movement of devotees and traffic arrangements in the city.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the security and traffic arrangements of the entire city were reviewed from the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Center) at Reserve Police Lines, where he gave necessary instructions to the officials. After this, he visited the Mahadev temple at Padila and thoroughly inspected the security arrangements there.

Given the possibility of the large number of devotees arriving at Mankameshwar temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Police Commissioner reached the temple in the evening.

The Commissioner has met with the temple chairman and the management committee members. He inquired about the Darshan system followed at the temple. Besides, crowd control and security arrangements. He issued special instructions for smooth darshan of devotees on the temple premises and gave necessary instructions to the police officers present on crowd management.

The Police Commissioner directed the officials to deploy an adequate number of police forces around the temples so that prompt action could be taken in case of any emergency.

The Police Commissioner also gave strict instructions regarding traffic arrangements for the Mahashivratri festival. He said that traffic diversion has been effectively implemented for the convenience of the devotees and additional deployment of policemen has been done on the main routes so that there is no jam at any place. Apart from this, the Police Commissioner said that all police personnel should remain alert to maintain law and order in the city during the Mahashivratri festival. Instructions have been given to increase police pickets and mobile patrolling at sensitive places.

The Prayagraj Police Administration has appealed to the people of Prayagraj to follow the guidelines and traffic rules issued by the administration and use vehicles only when absolutely necessary. Prayagraj Police is fully prepared to conduct the Mahashivratri festival in a safe and orderly manner, and he further, added, "All possible steps are being taken for the safety of the devotees."