Pregnant woman saved by delay in getting fitness certificate

Dubai/Kozhikode: Dubai-based Ijaz Ummar and his seven-month-pregnant wife Jasleena are left stunned at their narrow escape, for she was slated to be on the Air India Express flight that crashed at Kozhikode on Friday evening, leaving at least 18 passengers and crew members dead.

Ummar said he was in office when Jasleena called him to say that she needed a fitness certificate to board the flight.

"There was a delay in getting that since it was a Friday (weekend in the UAE) and despite making all efforts, it could not be obtained," he said.

Consequently, Jasleena's trip was postponed and the couple did not think any more about it till they began receiving frantic calls from their relatives in hometown Kozhikode in the evening.

"All were asking if she was on the flight. We had failed to inform relatives that her trip was postponed," Ummar said.

Jasleena said both of them are still in shock after watching the news of the crash on TV.

"Feel sad seeing all the visuals. While we are thanking God, we are also praying for all those who are suffering. Do not know what to say and how to express our feelings," she said.

The couple feel Jasleena's trip got postponed because of the 'lucky' expected new addition to their family, which comes after a five-year-long wait.

Jasleena has now got a new booking and is to reach Kozhikode on Sunday night.