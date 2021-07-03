Top
Pregnant women now eligible for Covid vaccination

Pregnant women now eligible for Covid vaccination
Pregnant women now eligible for Covid vaccination

Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid with the Union Health Ministry on Friday giving the approval based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)

New Delhi: Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid with the Union Health Ministry on Friday giving the approval based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination, the ministry said, adding these women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.

The decision has been communicated to all the states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid Vaccination Program, it said in a statement. India's Covid vaccination program incorporates recommendations of the foremost experts in the field of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology.

