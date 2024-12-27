President confers Bal Puraskar on 17 kids

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, recognising their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements across diverse fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation.

The President underlined the importance of nurturing and celebrating young talents. "Providing opportunities and recognising children's talents has always been a part of our tradition. This tradition should be further strengthened to ensure that every child realizes their full potential," she said.

The award celebrates extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment. The honourees -- seven boys and ten girls selected from 14 states and Union territories -- were presented with a medal, certificate and citation booklet.