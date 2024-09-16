Live
President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Social Narrow-Mindedness as Major Barrier to Women's Safety at SheShakti 2024
The time has come to awaken public consciousness where respect for women is increased, and no woman feels unsafe, said President Droupadi Murmu during the SheShakti 2024 opening speech on Network 18.
New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu, President of India, addressed the SheShakti 2024 conference, emphasising the need to tackle social narrow-mindedness to ensure women's safety and empowerment.
Murmu said, "We have enacted stringent laws to protect women, but the ground reality remains unchanged. Women still face discrimination, harassment, and violence. The root cause lies in our social narrow-mindedness," President Murmu stated.
What went wrong, and where? How can we get better?
During her keynote address, President Murmu expressed the need to raise public awareness and enhance respect for women, aiming to ensure that no woman feels unsafe.
At SheShakti 2024, Murmu restated her dedication to the safety and empowerment of women, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts to establish a society in which women can live without fear and pursue their aspirations unhindered.
SheShakti 2024: Honoring Women Who Defy Limits
Under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers’, this year’s event in New Delhi on September 16 throws a spotlight on how women are redefining success and driving transformative change to the global forefront.
Applauding Network 18’s SheShakti 2024 initiative, Murmu stated, “This initiative aims to honour those women who have achieved extraordinary feats despite the limitations of gender. These women have set incredible examples, breaking all boundaries, challenging discriminatory standards and achieving tremendous success by shattering stereotypes…Your She-Shakti campaign is part of this broader public awareness effort. My best wishes for the success of your programme,” she said.