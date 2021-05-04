Top
President Kovind condoles death of former Union minister Jagmohan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union minister Jagmohan and said the nation has lost a unique town planner and an able administrator.

Jagmohan, 93, who was also a former Jammu and Kashmir governor, passed away after a spell of illness. He died on Monday.

''In the demise of Jagmohanji, the nation has lost a unique town planner, able administrator and man of letters. His administrative and political career was marked by unparalleled brilliance. His death leaves a void that will be felt forever. My condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.



