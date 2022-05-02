  • Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind greets fellow citizens for Eid-ul-Fitr

President Ram Nath Kovind greets fellow citizens for Eid-ul-Fitr (Photo/IANS)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appealed to people to "rededicate" themselves to the "service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and the needy" on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appealed to people to "rededicate" themselves to the "service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and the needy" on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Extending his greetings to all the fellow citizens, "especially Muslim brothers and sisters", for Eid-ul-Fitr, the President said: "During the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends.

"Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society."

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy."

