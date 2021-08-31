President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Goa from Sept 5-7, attend naval event

Panaji: President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day official visit to Goa from September 5 to 7 during which he will attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian naval base 'INS Hansa', the Goa government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Kovind will attend the presentation of the 'President's Colour' to the naval aviation coinciding with the diamond jubilee celebration of INS Hansa on September 6," the statement added.

Goa's only airport at Dabolim in South Goa operates from the INS Hansa naval base.