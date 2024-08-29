  • Menu
President reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder

President Droupadi Murmu has voiced her deep dismay and horror in her first public remarks regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata earlier this month.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has voiced her deep dismay and horror in her first public remarks regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata earlier this month. The President expressed her anguish over the crime saying "enough is enough" and urging society to confront the chronic issue of violence against women.

The President's remarks come as nationwide protests continue in the wake of the discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's body at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The case has ignited widespread outrage, with citizens from various walks of life joining the demonstrations. Murmu condemned the continued threat posed by criminals, even as the nation rallies in support of justice. “Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere,” PTI quoted President Murmu as saying.

