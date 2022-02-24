President to attend 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan in Guwahati

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam from February 25 to 27 wherein he will attend the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century war hero from Assam.

"On February 25, the President will grace the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan in Guwahati," said a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

On February 26, the President will address the 19th convocation of Tezpur University and later, on the same day, he will visit the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

At Kaziranga, the President will inaugurate a photo and archival exhibition on conservation, the communique said.