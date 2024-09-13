Previous govts failed to provide edn to poor despite funds: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the previous governments and alleged that they failed to provide education for the underprivileged in the state.

Adityanath said this as he unveiled a plan for the expansion of the state-run Atal Residential Schools from the current 18 to 2,000 in a phase-wise manner. The UP government runs these schools to provide free-of-cost education along with residential facilities and study materials to meritorious children from economically weaker sections and underprivileged classes.

Inaugurating the 2024-25 academic session for these schools from one such institution in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj, Adityanath said, “The previous governments had the resources but failed to provide education for the underprivileged.”

“The establishment of Atal Residential Schools aims to challenge the very foundations of those who seek to create chaos, anarchy, and mafia influence in the realm of education,” Adityanath said, according to an official statement. Invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s thoughts, Adityanath recalled the former prime minister often said that “no force in the world could prevent a society that successfully combats illiteracy and deprivation from becoming secure and prosperous”.