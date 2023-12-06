Live
- Jangaon ZP chief’s last rites performed
- Not competing with Musk or Altman on AI but building real-life use cases: MoS IT
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
Just In
Prez, PM Modi, Kharge pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid...
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.
PM Modi took to X and in a post said, "Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day."
Kharge also took to X and said, "We are Indians, firstly and lastly -- Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice."
"On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we pay our deepest respects to his ideas of social transformation and social justice. We must collectively resolve to preserve and protect his finest contribution to the nation - the Constitution of India," Kharge added.
President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several others also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament premises on his death anniversary.
Ambedkar played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution as the chairman of the drafting committee and also served as the Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's initial cabinet.
Ambedkar, hailing from a Dalit background, ascended to a prominent position in Indian politics. He championed for the rights of the underprivileged. Since his passing in 1956, appreciation for his ideas has expanded.