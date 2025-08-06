  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Prez Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months

Prez Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.The...

New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.

The resolution, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was approved by the Rajya Sabha, amid uproar by Opposition members over the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar.

As Opposition MPs continued their protests on SIR, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said it was a "constitutional obligation" to pass the resolution. "It's a statutory resolution. All of us, as MPs, have to follow constitutional provisions. These have a time limit within which it has to be disposed of..." Harivansh said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick