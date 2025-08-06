Live
- Second complaint in Dharmasthala case handed over to SIT
- Stone pelting incidents on buses amid transport strike
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 6, 2025): Claim Free Skins, Loot & Diamonds
- New 1.5 km Hebbal Tunnel Proposed by DK Shivakumar to Ease Traffic
- WhatsApp Bans 6.8 Million Fraud Accounts, Rolls Out Tools to Curb AI-Driven Scams
- With new season, fishermen set return to sea
- Will bring govt's 'misrule' out in public during session: LoP
- 6 engine shutdowns, third May Day call since Jan
- Prez Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 06 August, 2025
New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.The...
New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.
The resolution, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was approved by the Rajya Sabha, amid uproar by Opposition members over the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar.
As Opposition MPs continued their protests on SIR, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said it was a "constitutional obligation" to pass the resolution. "It's a statutory resolution. All of us, as MPs, have to follow constitutional provisions. These have a time limit within which it has to be disposed of..." Harivansh said.
