Prez Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months

New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.

The resolution, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was approved by the Rajya Sabha, amid uproar by Opposition members over the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar.

As Opposition MPs continued their protests on SIR, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said it was a "constitutional obligation" to pass the resolution. "It's a statutory resolution. All of us, as MPs, have to follow constitutional provisions. These have a time limit within which it has to be disposed of..." Harivansh said.