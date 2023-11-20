Prez urges Santali writers to spread Ol Chiki language

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu urged Santali writers to focus on children to spread Ol Chiki by publishing magazines in the language for them and regularly interacting with them.

Addressing the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of All India Santali Writers' Association at Baripada on Monday, Murmu, who spoke in Ol Chiki throughout the programme, said writers play a big role in popularising any language.

The President said Ol Chiki has the potential to expand as an Indian language and called upon Santali writers to carry forward their writing for the overall development of the language. “First we should ourselves give importance to our Ol Chiki language before expecting others to recognise it.

Santali children should be encouraged to interact in the language among themselves,” Murmu said while paying rich tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, who popularised Ol Chiki script.