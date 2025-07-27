Prime Minister Launches Multi-Billion Infrastructure Development Initiative In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a comprehensive infrastructure development package worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, reinforcing the central government's commitment to transforming the state into a fully developed region. The ambitious initiative encompasses critical sectors including aviation, transportation networks, maritime facilities, rail connectivity, and energy infrastructure, designed to enhance regional connectivity, streamline logistics operations, and strengthen clean energy capabilities while elevating living standards across the area.

Speaking to the public following his return from a four-day international tour, the Prime Minister emphasized that the central government's sustained focus on infrastructure and energy development over the past eleven years demonstrates the high priority given to Tamil Nadu's economic advancement. Modi highlighted the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom as a historic milestone that symbolizes growing international confidence in India's capabilities and will contribute to creating a developed nation and prosperous Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister reflected on previous developmental milestones, recalling his February 2024 visit when he laid the foundation stone for the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port and inaugurated multiple projects. He noted that the new Thoothukudi International Container Terminal was successfully inaugurated in September 2024, and the current Rs 4,800 crore project launch represents continued momentum in transforming the region's infrastructure landscape.

Modi emphasized that robust infrastructure and reliable energy systems form the fundamental backbone of any state's development trajectory. He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated projects will transform Thoothukudi and the broader Tamil Nadu region into dynamic centers of enhanced connectivity and expanded economic opportunities.

The Prime Minister paid homage to Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage and historical significance, acknowledging the contributions of prominent freedom fighters from the region, including V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, and Alagu Muthu Kon. He highlighted the emotional connection between Thoothukudi and his own parliamentary constituency of Kashi, referencing initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam program that strengthen shared cultural bonds between different regions of India.

In a personal anecdote, Modi recalled presenting pearls from Thoothukudi to philanthropist Bill Gates, who greatly appreciated the gesture. He noted that the region's renowned Pandya Pearls were historically recognized as symbols of India's economic prosperity and continue to represent the area's valuable contributions to national commerce.

The Prime Minister detailed how the India-UK Free Trade Agreement will enable 99 percent of Indian goods to enter the UK market without tax barriers, significantly increasing demand and stimulating domestic production. He emphasized that this development will particularly benefit Tamil Nadu's youth population, micro, small, and medium enterprises, startup companies, and established local industries, with special advantages for the fishing community and innovation sectors.

Highlighting the success of the Make in India and Mission Manufacturing programs, Modi referenced the effective use of domestically produced weapons during Operation Sindoor in neutralizing enemy targets. He stressed that the government's commitment to modernizing infrastructure will help unlock Tamil Nadu's complete potential, including port upgrades with advanced technology and seamless integration with airports, highways, and railway networks.

Among the major infrastructure developments, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new terminal at Thoothukudi Airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore. This state-of-the-art facility will dramatically increase passenger handling capacity from the current 3 lakh to over 20 lakh passengers annually. The terminal spans 17,340 square meters and incorporates 100 percent LED lighting, energy-efficient systems, and an on-site sewage treatment plant to achieve GRIHA-4 sustainability standards. Modi emphasized that enhanced air connectivity will significantly benefit corporate travel, educational access, healthcare services, and tourism development in the region.

Two significant road infrastructure projects were dedicated to the nation during the ceremony. The first involves the Rs 2,350 crore four-laning of the 50-kilometer Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, which includes construction of bypasses, bridges, flyovers, and underpasses designed to reduce travel time by 45 minutes. The second project encompasses the Rs 200 crore six-laning of the 5.16-kilometer NH-138 Thoothukudi Port Road, expected to improve cargo flow efficiency and support port-led industrial development. The Prime Minister noted that these road improvements will enhance access to Chennai and facilitate smoother movement between Delta districts and the state capital.

In the maritime sector, Modi inaugurated the North Cargo Berth-III at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, developed at a cost of Rs 285 crore with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 million metric tons per annum. This facility will significantly boost the port's operational capacity and contribute to regional economic growth.

The railway sector received substantial attention with three key projects aimed at improving connectivity across southern Tamil Nadu. These include the electrification of the 90-kilometer Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, the Rs 650 crore doubling of the Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, and the doubling of the Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Junction and Tirunelveli-Melappalayam sections. These improvements will reduce travel time and enhance freight transportation capacity across the region.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a Rs 550 crore power transmission project connected to Units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, each with a capacity of 1000 MW. The Inter-State Transmission System includes a 400 kV double-circuit line from Kudankulam to the Thoothukudi-II GIS substation and is expected to strengthen the national power grid while improving clean energy distribution capabilities.

Modi highlighted Tamil Nadu's enthusiastic participation in the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with approximately one lakh applications received from the state and over 40,000 solar rooftop installations already completed. He emphasized that this scheme provides free electricity to households while creating employment opportunities in the green energy sector.

The Prime Minister noted that Tamil Nadu remains a priority focus for the Union Government, which has allocated over Rs 3 lakh crore to the state over the past decade, representing three times more funding than the previous government provided. He also mentioned that Tamil Nadu has received eleven new medical colleges during the past eleven years, significantly expanding healthcare education infrastructure.

For the first time in the nation's history, Modi emphasized, a government has demonstrated dedicated concern for fishing communities along the coastline, with the Blue Revolution initiative substantially boosting the coastal economy and improving livelihoods for maritime workers.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the brave soldiers and martyrs of the Kargil War, honoring their sacrifice and dedication to national security. He concluded his address by stating that Thoothukudi is witnessing the beginning of a new development era and congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu for these transformative infrastructure projects.

The event was attended by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu and L. Murugan, State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, and other distinguished dignitaries who witnessed this significant milestone in the state's development journey.