Just In
Prime Minister Modi Calls For Opposition Unity To Drive India's Development
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges opposition parties to set aside past grievances and work together with the government for India's progress, emphasizing the importance of unity and Budget 2024 in shaping the nation's future.
- PM Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the electorate, highlighting Budget 2024's significance in shaping the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged opposition parties on Monday to set aside past grievances and collaborate with the government for India’s progress.
Speaking to the media before the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, PM Modi said, "I request all MPs that we've had our battles from January till now, but that phase is over. The public has given its mandate."
Encouraging the Opposition to overcome differences and work together for the nation's benefit, he stated, “I ask all parties to rise above party lines, dedicate themselves to the country, and use Parliament's dignified platform for the next 4.5 years.”
As the NDA coalition starts its third consecutive term, a milestone not achieved in 60 years, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the electorate, highlighting Budget 2024's significance in shaping the future.
“I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country, and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is crucial for Amrit Kaal. Today’s budget will set the direction for the next five years of our term. This budget will also lay a strong foundation for our vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,” he said.
Noting India's current 8 percent growth rate, positioning the country at a peak of opportunities, PM Modi emphasized that it is the responsibility of all political parties and members of Parliament to work together for the next five years.