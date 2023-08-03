Prime Minister Modi Emphasizes Women's Economic Empowerment For Growth At G20 Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of women's economic empowerment in fostering growth while addressing the ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar as part of India's G20 presidency. He stated that when women prosper, so does the world, and their economic empowerment acts as a driving force for growth. Modi highlighted the importance of a women-led development approach and India's progress in this direction.



The Prime Minister stressed the need for creating an equal playing field for women entrepreneurs, ensuring that women achievers become the norm. He urged the removal of barriers hindering their access to markets, global value-chains, and affordable finance, while also addressing the burden of care and domestic work.

Modi commended President Droupadi Murmu as an inspiring example, coming from a humble tribal background to lead the world's largest democracy and serve as the commander-in-chief of the second-largest defense force. He acknowledged the historic granting of voting and election rights to women in India, with 46% of elected representatives in rural local bodies being women. During the pandemic, self-help groups and elected women representatives played crucial roles by manufacturing masks, sanitizers, and raising awareness about infection prevention.

Women-led development has remained a key priority in India, with significant focus on empowering women economically. Notably, about 70% of loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been sanctioned to women, and 80% of Stand-Up India beneficiaries are women availing bank loans for greenfield projects. Additionally, more than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women, serving as frontline defenders during the pandemic, for which the nation takes pride in their achievements.