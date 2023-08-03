Live
- Heart Transplant Day 2023: Tips for a Healthy Heart
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
Just In
Heart Transplant Day 2023: Tips for a Healthy Heart
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Prime Minister Modi Emphasizes Women's Economic Empowerment For Growth At G20 Conference
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the crucial role of women's economic empowerment in fostering global growth during the G20 ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar.
- He stressed the importance of a women-led development approach, removing barriers for women entrepreneurs, and commended inspiring examples like President Droupadi Murmu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of women's economic empowerment in fostering growth while addressing the ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar as part of India's G20 presidency. He stated that when women prosper, so does the world, and their economic empowerment acts as a driving force for growth. Modi highlighted the importance of a women-led development approach and India's progress in this direction.
The Prime Minister stressed the need for creating an equal playing field for women entrepreneurs, ensuring that women achievers become the norm. He urged the removal of barriers hindering their access to markets, global value-chains, and affordable finance, while also addressing the burden of care and domestic work.
Modi commended President Droupadi Murmu as an inspiring example, coming from a humble tribal background to lead the world's largest democracy and serve as the commander-in-chief of the second-largest defense force. He acknowledged the historic granting of voting and election rights to women in India, with 46% of elected representatives in rural local bodies being women. During the pandemic, self-help groups and elected women representatives played crucial roles by manufacturing masks, sanitizers, and raising awareness about infection prevention.
Women-led development has remained a key priority in India, with significant focus on empowering women economically. Notably, about 70% of loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been sanctioned to women, and 80% of Stand-Up India beneficiaries are women availing bank loans for greenfield projects. Additionally, more than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women, serving as frontline defenders during the pandemic, for which the nation takes pride in their achievements.