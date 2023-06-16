  • Menu
Prime Minister Modi Seeks Discussions On Global Food Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the G20 agriculture ministers meeting to consider taking coordinated measures to achieve global food security.
  • PM Modi addressed the three-day gathering in Hyderabad via video, bringing attention to the subject of climate change and how the global South bears the brunt of its effects.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the G20 agriculture ministers meeting to consider taking coordinated measures to achieve global food security. PM Modi addressed the three-day gathering in Hyderabad via video, bringing attention to the subject of climate change and how the global South bears the brunt of its effects.

According to PM Modi, over two and a half billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihood worldwide. Agriculture provides more than 60% of jobs and contributes over 30% of the GDP in the Global South. And these obstacles are still there for this industry. The impact of geopolitical tensions has made the supply chain problems brought on by the pandemic worse. He added that
“Climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently. These challenges are felt most by the Global South,” reported Hindustan Times
He described India's agricultural strategy as a mix of "back to basics" and "march to the future" that supports both natural farming and farming that is facilitated by technology. He mentioned that 2023 will be recognised as the International Year of Millets and noted that in addition to being nutritious to eat, millets also help farmers earn more money by using less water, fertiliser, and pesticides.
In his closing remarks, hr stated that India's G20 priorities in agriculture focus on mending our "One Earth," fostering harmony among our "One Family," and providing hope for a bright "One Future." Additionally, ministerial meetings will take place after the first G20 conference on Saturday.
