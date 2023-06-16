Live
- Instagram rolls out Broadcast Channels Globally; How to use it
- Visakha MP's family kidnapped for money, law and order is intact: DGP
- Catch them young with their family: Strategy for Atal Pension Yojana
- Southwest Monsoon stops spreading in AP, rains expected from June 18
- Town in Myanmar records lowest temperature in 58 years
- Hunsur have graves of British era
- Delayed monsoon; villagers block god idol with water at sanctum sanctorum
- Rainfall brings relief to Delhi as heat subsides
- Those who don't have own history, trying to wipe history of others: Kharge on changing name of NMML
- India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July
Prime Minister Modi Seeks Discussions On Global Food Security
Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the G20 agriculture ministers meeting to consider taking coordinated measures to achieve global food security.
- PM Modi addressed the three-day gathering in Hyderabad via video, bringing attention to the subject of climate change and how the global South bears the brunt of its effects.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the G20 agriculture ministers meeting to consider taking coordinated measures to achieve global food security. PM Modi addressed the three-day gathering in Hyderabad via video, bringing attention to the subject of climate change and how the global South bears the brunt of its effects.
According to PM Modi, over two and a half billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihood worldwide. Agriculture provides more than 60% of jobs and contributes over 30% of the GDP in the Global South. And these obstacles are still there for this industry. The impact of geopolitical tensions has made the supply chain problems brought on by the pandemic worse. He added that“Climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently. These challenges are felt most by the Global South,” reported Hindustan Times
He described India's agricultural strategy as a mix of "back to basics" and "march to the future" that supports both natural farming and farming that is facilitated by technology. He mentioned that 2023 will be recognised as the International Year of Millets and noted that in addition to being nutritious to eat, millets also help farmers earn more money by using less water, fertiliser, and pesticides.
In his closing remarks, hr stated that India's G20 priorities in agriculture focus on mending our "One Earth," fostering harmony among our "One Family," and providing hope for a bright "One Future." Additionally, ministerial meetings will take place after the first G20 conference on Saturday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS